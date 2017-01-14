GES lauds Vodafone’s Annual Girls’ Camp Initiative

The Ghana Education Service (GES) has expressed appreciation to Vodafone Ghana Foundation and British Council for their annual mentorship camp programme, aimed at encouraging young girls to pursue their career goals.

The Vodafone scholars’ annual girls’ camp brings together more than 300 brilliant but needy students drawn from more than 80 senior high schools across Ghana, a statement from Vodafone and copied to the GNA in Accra said.

The camp helps girls make use of the gap between males and females in the Science Technology Engineering and Maths space in the educational system.

Ms Catherine Nutsugah Mikado, Director of Girls Education Unit, GES said the three-day mentorship programme would help shape the career of the privileged girls, said: “The Girls Camp would motivate and encourage the 300 brilliant girls to pursue higher education.

“It would also help in reducing student dropout rates in deprived communities and increase girl- child involvement in formal education and career development.”

She said the second annual camp meeting has paved way for girls to be empowered on areas like career opportunities, self-assessment, positive attitudes to learning, personal hygiene, networking and encouraged the girls to take their studies seriously.

Head of Vodafone Ghana Foundation, Ebenezer Amankwah said female empowerment was an action that society must take seriously from the early years of the girl-child.

“It is not enough to put your girl-child through school and hope that she turns out well, this is why the Vodafone Scholars programme is designed to ensure that our ladies are wholly equipped and empowered to pursue their dreams.”

The camp meeting held at Labone Senior High School in Accra, brought together resource persons from Ashesi University, Ghana Education Service, Vodafone Ghana, as well as board members of the Vodafone Ghana Foundation, including Mr Ken Ashigbey.

Vodafone Ghana Foundation’s Scholars initiative is a three-year scholarship scheme aimed at offering financial support to brilliant but financially-challenged females at the Senior High School (SHS) and University levels in Ghana.

Since 2015, Vodafone has, in collaboration with the British Council, enrolled the brilliant but financially-challenged girls in more than 80 SHSs across Ghana.

The scholarship package includes full tuition, administration fees, texts books, exercise books and some stipend for the beneficiaries.