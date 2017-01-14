Edward Mahama: I am ready to serve in Akufo-Addo’s government

Flagbearer of the People’s National Convention (PNC), Dr Edward Nasigrie Mahama says he is ready to serve in government should he be given in position in the Akufo-Addo led government.

According to him, his purpose for contesting the presidential election is to serve his people thus if given the opportunity, he will gladly accept and work for “God and country”.

“If he [President Akufo-Addo] finds an area that I could be productive for him, I will serve Ghana. I have a job but I put God and country first. If he calls on me and it’s a service for the nation then I’m totally up for it….” Dr. Edward Mahama stated on Accra-based 3FM Friday.

The PNC leader also urged opposition political parties to offer constructive criticism to ensure the Akufo-Addo led government succeeds.

“We must be prepared to give Nana Addo constructive criticism because that is exactly what he will expect from us”.

“We will be very glad if Nana changes the system efficiently, Ghana will change and be so productive in a short while. I want Ghanaians to think about what they can do to help Nana Addo and not just the other way. Let’s put our shoulders to the wheel to move the nation forward..,”.

Dr. Edward Mahama also lauded President Akufo-Addo for appointing Boniface Abubakar Saddique as the Minister-designate for Inner City and Zongo Development Minister.

He believes it is time the people in the zongos who have contributed to the development of the country get their share of their national cake.

Source: adomonline