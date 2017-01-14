Doctor rapes nurse at Essikado Hospital

Officials of the Essikado Hospital in the Sekondi Takoradi Metropolis could not confirm report about an alleged rape case involving a trainee nurse and a medical doctor.

A source claimed that the doctor (named withheld) invited the trainee nurse who was on night duty on Tuesday evening January 10, to his office and sexually abused her.

The nurse according to the source reported the incident to a senior nursing officer about her ordeal. office.

Dr Emmanuel Tinkorang, Western Regional Director of the Ghana Health Service (GHS), however could not confirm the incident to the Ghana News Agency (GNA).

In a related development Mr Kusi Boachie, Head of Administration of the Effia-Nkwanta Regional Hospital confirmed the incident to the GNA and expressed worry about it.

“I am told of a similar rape incident involving the doctor at Sefwi Wiawso and Bibiana District Hospitals and I wonder why such characters are still within our hospitals,” he said.

Mr Boachie called on the government and the GHS to take a look into the governance structure of hospitals to ensure efficiency and effectiveness. GNA