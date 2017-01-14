Annual New Year School begins on January 15

This year’s 68th Edition of the University of Ghana (UG) Annual New Year School and Conference, starts from January 15 to January 19 at the Great Hall of the University, at Legon in Accra.

The theme for the conference is: “Promoting National Development through Agricultural modernisation: The Role of ICT.”

The New Year School and Conference, is organised by the School of Continuing and Distance Education, under the auspices of the College of Education, which provides a common platform for academicians and people of diverse background to deliberate on issues of national interest.

The conference would focus on improving agricultural yields through the use of modern ICT tools.

Professor Michael Tagoe, the Dean of the School of Continuing and Distance Education, UG said the conference would combine ICT with agriculture.

He said agriculture had been identified as one of the sectors, which spurred the country’s development because of its direct bearing on industry.

Prof Tagoe said the New Year School sought to provide a platform for sharing information on important national issues; at the end of which a communiqué would be issued to guide national policy makers.

He noted that in enhancing the prospects of the country, the educational skills of the citizenry had to be sharpened through ICT.

The annual New Year School’s themes, have in the last three years, focused on ICT and Education (2014), ICT and Governance (2015) and ICT and Health (2016) for awareness and policy direction in the country. GNA