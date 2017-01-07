Latest News

National Colors at the Black Star Square

The Black Star Square is decorated with the national colours, red, gold, green and black. Ushering in the dignitaries are ladies and gentlemen in Kente cloth.

Most of the Ghanaian dignitaries are also adorned in the Kente cloth.

Several Adinkra symbols can be seen in embedded in cloths, at the stands, and car parks with the majority of the crowd in white symbolising victory.

There is a vuvuzela craze and roars as dignitaries walk in. The roars increased as the President John Dramani Mahama and John Agyekum Kuffour, Ex President of Ghana walked in. GNA

