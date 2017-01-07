Ghana deepens her democratic credentials

The inauguration and swearing-in of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo on Saturday added political flavour that would further deepen the democratic credentials of Ghana.

Having held seven successful democratic elections in 1992, 1996, 2000, 2004, 2008, 2012 and 2016, Ghana stands as one of the iconic states in Africa with its democratic achievements.

It all started in 1992, when former President Jerry John Rawlings metamorphosed from a military leader to become the first President of the fourth republic and retained power from 1996 to 2000 where he ended his second term of office.

A significant feature of Ghana’s democracy actually began in 2001 when President Rawlings who was leaving office handed over power to Former President John Agyekum Kufuor who had won the Presidential election on the ticket of a different political party- the New Patriotic Party.

Former President John Agyekum Kufuor after serving for eight years as President of the land also handed over power to the late and former President John Evans Atta Mills from the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

The NDC handed over to NDC when the late President John Evans Atta Mills administration was handed over to former President John Dramani Mahama hours after his demise.

The handing over power from former President Mahama to Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo, therefore, marks another milestone that would add to the credentials of Ghana’s democracy.

The growth and respect for Ghana’s democracy was reinforced by the speech delivered by President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf who said:”Ghana has made West Africa proud by this demonstration.”

Speaking as the Chair of the Economic Community of West African States, she praised Ghana saying it has set example for others in the West African sub region to emulate.

Although many African countries have over the years held successful elections, some have always handed over power to ‘themselves’ as the same political parties have always won elections.

What even makes Ghana’s democracy more admirable is the cooperation of former Presidents and their families and thereby enriching the process of good governance and the rule of law.

The swearing-in of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo Addo was also witnessed by former President Jerry John Rawlings and his wife, Nana Konadu Agyeman Rawlings.

Former President John Agyekum Kufuor and former President John Dramani and his wife Lordina Mahama also patronised the glamorous occasion that was attended by many Presidents and foreign dignitaries from the Africa and beyond.

The occasion would create a good image of what Ghana has been since the days of Dr Kwame Nkrumah, First President of Ghana.

For other African countries that have over the years been engrossed in political turmoil and skirmishes, Ghana will forever serve as the shinning star in democracy, good governance and the rule of law.

It is therefore time for Ghanaians to turn around and pat each other on the shoulder and say ‘by God’s grace we are there again.’ GNA