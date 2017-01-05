We won’t pay market tolls-Ho traders threaten

Traders at the Ho Central Market have threatened not to pay market tolls to the Ho Municipal Assembly (HMA) over alleged irregularities in the allocation of the yet-to-be-completed Ho Central Market Stores.

The traders, in a press statement copied to the Ghana News Agency, alleged that the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Mrs Fafa Adinyira allocated the stores to “government workers” instead of traders in the market as initially agreed.

The statement signed by Madam Teresa Dagbey, the Market Queen and other executives of the Ho Market Sellers Association, said the HMA had earlier asked the Market Queen to compile a list of traders for the allocation but ignored the list.

The release alleged that the warehouses were also allocated to persons who do not trade in the market.

The Association has therefore called for a stop to the allocation of the stores and the involvement of the Market Queen in the process after completion of the project.

The release said anything contrary to the demand of the market women could lead to chaos, because, “we will not agree to their fictitious allocations.”

When the Ghana News Agency visited the market, it saw painters working at the site.

A trader, who gave her name only as Daavi Abla, said she and other traders whose stalls were cleared to make way for the new market were asked to write to the HMA for allocation after, which they would be required to pay an initial deposit of GHC500.

She said they later found out that the “strategic ground floor” and other apartments had been allocated to people who were not traders in the market.

Mr Eric Senam Bene, Presiding Officer, HMA and Chairman of the Allocation Committee, however debunked the allegations and said about 80 per cent of the stores were given to traders at the market on the list submitted by the Market Queen.

He said the rest were given to a few traders whose shops were cleared at the roadside for the project and some Assembly members.

Prices for stores at the near-complete market is said to be between 30 and 100 cedis per month, with six months deposit. GNA