Ghana legend and ex-teammate of Franz Beckenbauer denied coaching job

Former Ghana Football legend Abdul Razak, has revealed in an interview with US based Qibla Fm that he has been sidelined as far as anything to do with the national team is concerned.

The man popularly known as the Golden Boy said he once walked into the sports ministry to ask whether there was any opportunity for him to coach any of Ghana’s national team but was told he’s not experienced.

The revelation came after the host asked Mr. Abdul Razak why he has not coached any of Ghana’s national teams (U17, 20, 23, local Black Stars or Black Stars) considering that he is a licensed coach and one of the all-time greats in the history of African football.

“I went the ministry of Sports some time ago and asked for opportunity to coach any of the teams U17 etc but I was denied with the excuse that I don’t have experience”

He said after the rejection, he returned home and not too long after a call came in from Burkina Faso about a coaching opportunity.

“I received a call from Burkina Faso and was offer a chance, so after discussion I traveled there and I was amaized about the beautiful way they received us. I was offered a contract and at that time there was a tournament which I led them to win”

The man who is arguably Ghana’s most decorated Champion however, said helping Ghana at the national level remains his biggest wish because he love to see Ghana back on the top.

“Like you said I have all the qualifications to coach but I don’t know why I have been sidelined with many others I don’t know. When I travel people ask me this same question and I don’t know why”.

Mr. Abdul Razak, also pointed to Sunday Ibrahim among other acclaimed players with great experience who have also been denied the opportunity to coach Ghana at any national level.

The former star player said he once received a letter from a football body in Ghana which contained an appointment for him to move to Winneba to coach Under 12.

Mr. Razak spoke extensively with the USA based station and during the interview talked about his early days, career accomplishements which includes a national title as a member (Player of the tournament) of Ghana’s team which won the 1978 African Cup of Nations.

Abdul Rakak, also played in UAE, Ivory Coast, Egypt and for the New York Cosmos where he played alongside the likes of Franz Beckenbauer among others. full interview can be found on http://qiblafm.com/

Source: VibeGhana.com