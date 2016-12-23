RB Leipzig agree deal to buy stadium

German Bundesliga club RB Leipzig have decided against building a new stadium and intend instead buy their current ground.

The club said Thursday it had signed a letter of intent to buy the Red Bull Arena from the current owner subject to the deal being approved by the city’s municipal authorities.

Neither side gave price details for the purchase of the former Zentralstadion which was renamed when the energy drink manufacturer Red Bull was granted naming rights in March 2010.

RB Leipzig, in the top-flight Bundesliga this season for the first time, had been looking at two possible sites for a new stadium.

The club now intends to expand the capacity of the current ground from 42,558 to some 57,000 in the medium term. GNA