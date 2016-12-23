Provisional results of private WASSCE candidates ou

The West African Examination Council (WAEC) has released the provisional results of 128, 707 candidates who took the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) for private candidates, in 2016.

The results of 668 candidates alleged to have been involved in various malpractices have, however, been withheld pending the conclusion of investigations into the cases.

A statement signed by Mrs Agnes Teye-Cudjoe, the Deputy Director, Public Affairs WAEC, and copied to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) on Thursday, said the candidates could access their results online at www.waecgh.org.

It said that the withheld results would be released as soon as the Council had concluded its investigations.

“The Council wishes to use this opportunity to alert members of the public to be wary of the activities of fraudsters who contact candidates with the promise of bettering their results for a fee payable through mobile money transfers,” the statement said.

It said the Council’s results database was well secured, therefore, all forged results could be detected by the confirmation/verification system.

The Council advised institutions and organisations to confirm or verify results presented to them directly from the Council or access the confirmation/verification service online at the WAEC website. GNA