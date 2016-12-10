Two NDC die-hard Central Region seats fall for NPP

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) made history by winning for the first time two parliamentary seats of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Central Region in the 2016 election.

They are the Twifo Atti- Morkwa and the Ekumfi Constituencies.

The Twifo Atti-Morkwaa seat was won by Mr Abraham Dwumah Odoom, Former Deputy Minister of Health in the Kufuor’s administration with 21,231 of the 36,506 total votes cast while Mr Kingsley Ato Cudjoe, an accountant, won the Ekumfi seat by 12,217votes.

Mr Odoom had made a number of attempts to secure the Twifo Atti-Morkwa seat for the NPP, particularly when he was the Deputy Minister and had undertook a number of development projects in the constituency to no avail.

Mr John Kweku Kuma won that seat in 1996 for the NDC and Mrs Elizabeth Amoah Tetteh held the seat from 2000 to 2008 and handed it over to Mr Samuel Ato Amoah in 2012.

In the Ekumfi constituency the seat was secured by Mrs Comfort Owusu, a retired Educationist in 1996 and in 2000, Mr George Kuntu Blankson, a Businessman retained it until 2008 when Abeiku Crentil also a Consultant won it in 2012.

In 2012, the NPP won seven seats in the Region and were able to retain them except the Komenda Edina Eguafo Abrem, which it lost to the NDC. It however added 12 more seats.

Seats won by the Party include, Abura-Asebu-Kwamankese, Assin North, South and Central, Cape Coast North, Efutu, Gomoa East, West and Central, Hemang Lower Denkyira and Asikuma Odoben-Brakwa. GNA