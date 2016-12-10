Ghanaians expect NPP gov’t to retrieve Woyome cash – Martin Amidu

Former Attorney General, Martin Amidu has congratulated President-elect Nana Addo for his victory in the just ended general elections.

Amidu, who earlier appealed to Ghanaians ahead of the election to vote against the Mahama led administration to remove the shield preventing Businessman Alfred Agbesi Woyome from refunding the GHC 51 million judgement debt, also reminded the incoming New Patriotic Party (NPP) government of its responsibility in ensuring that it retrieves the money with interest.

Alfred Woyome was paid ¢51 million after he claimed that he helped Ghana to raise funds to construct stadia for purposes of hosting the CAN 2008 Nations Cup. Subsequently the Supreme Court in 2014 ordered Mr. Woyome to pay back the money after Mr. Martin Amidu challenged the legality of the payments in court.

CONGRATULATORY MESSAGE TO THE PRESIDENT-ELECT NANA ADDO DANKWA AKUFO-ADDO FROM MARTIN A. B. K. AMIDU

I convey my warmest congratulations to the President-elect of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, of the Republic of Ghana for his well-deserved and stunning victory over the incumbent President John Dramani Mahama in the just concluded Presidential elections.

Changing a Government under which the mass of ordinary people were unnecessarily and needlessly burdened over the years under the yoke of massive and pervasive corruption, deliberate oligarchic mismanagement of abundant natural resources, party political and ethnic cronyism and abject ineptitude peacefully through the ballot box is a feat worthy of emulation by other citizens of the West African subcontinent in particular and Africa in general.

I have no doubt that with the wise decision of the Ghanaian people in electing Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as President of the Republic of Ghana, integrity, incorruptibility, probity and accountability in the Ghana body polity will soon be restored.

The track record of President-elect Nana Ado Dankwa Akufo-Addo, and his unassailable commitment to democratic processes since constitutional governance in Ghana in 1993 gives hope that under his leadership Ghana will once more instill the values of good, and accountable governance not only in Ghana but will also be an advocate for those values and norms in the West African sub-region and the continent at large.

I whole heartedly congratulate President-elect, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for his patience, consistency to purpose, persistence and this victory that allows him to make a very positive and beneficiary difference in the lives of ordinary Ghanaians as President of the Republic of Ghana. This is a period of great enthusiasm and hope not only for the people of Ghana but also for those in the sub-region and Africa in general.

I have no doubt that the President-elect is aware that the people of Ghana expect that his new Government will take up the urgent responsibility of getting back our over GHC51.2million back with the accruing interest looted by the outgoing Government for its lootee, Alfred Agbesi Woyome, alongside the Waterville Holing (BVI) Ltd loot of over €47million also with all the accruing interest both ordered to be refunded to the Republic of Ghana by the Supreme Court on 14th June 2013 and 29th July 2014 respectively.

Your victory is partly the result of the mandate and confidence entrusted to you by the people of Ghana to get our monies back to the Republic of Ghana in the shortest possible time.

It is my personal prayer that upon your assumption of office on 7th January 2017 you will as the President of Ghana with your Government, and the new Parliament of Ghana reciprocate the trust and confidence reposed in you at these elections by getting our Woyome and Waterville looted monies back in the shortest possible time.

May you use your wisdom and diligence to carry along all Ghanaians including those who did not vote for you in order to achieve the common purpose of rebuilding a strong, motivated and united Ghana that will demonstrate the expected leadership on the African continent and the world at large.

May God guide, guard and bless you now and forever more to always Put Ghana First.

Martin A. B. K. Amidu Accra, 8 December 2016

Source: citifmonline