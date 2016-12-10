“I believe in Ghanaians” -President Mahama

President John Dramani Mahama on Friday announced that he would still uphold all the ideals of Ghana and Ghanaians irrespective of his loss in the 2016 general election.

” The election was hard fought, but in every competition, there is bound to be a winner and a loser and I respect the verdict of Ghanaians and will continue to believe in the ideals of Ghana.”

President Mahama was addressing party supporters after conceding to President -elect Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo Addo before the official declaration from the Electoral Commission.

Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo Addo, the New Patriotic Party Presidential candidate, garnered a total of 5, 716026 representing 53.85 percent of the total votes, while President John Mahama garnered 4,713277 representing 44.4 percent.

President Mahama said he had done his role as the President of Ghana and would continue to play his part in any capacity towards the onward movement of the country to higher heights.

He said other countries have suffered all kinds of post-election violence on account of their desire to stay in power and he would not make any decision that would compromise the peace and unity the country was enjoying.

President Mahama promised to ensure a smooth and healthy transfer of power to the new administration.

The President commended the Electoral Commission, the media and supporters for their unflinching support and promised to continue work towards growth and development of the country. GNA