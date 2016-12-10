Biomedical scientists calls for recruitment

The Ghana Association of Biomedical Laboratory Scientists (GABMLS) has ‘’as a matter of urgency’’ called on government to grant clearance for the recruitment of licenced medical laboratory science graduates before the year elapses.

In a statement signed by the president, Ignatius N.A. Awinibuno and General Secretary, Michael Amo Omari, the GABMLS also called on Ministry of Health(MoH), the Ghana Health Service (GHS) and Fair wages and Salaries Commission to ‘’immediately ensure that these outstanding issues on the Single Spine Salary Structure(SSSS) are ratified’’.

‘’The association is very much concerned about the unfair placement of the Medical Laboratory Assistant Cadre, Medical Laboratory Technicians Cadre and the Chief Biomedical Scientist Grades of our members on the SSSS by Fair Wages and Salaries Commission (FWSC) as compared to their analogous grades nursing groups’’.

It said the amendment of the salary placement had taken the FWSC far too long and the excuses given were intolerable.

The statement noted that the GABMLS had followed keenly recent development concerning selective implementation of condition of services in the health sector and therefore called on government to pay al allowances agreed to by the collective agreement in same manner that other health professionals were being paid.

It said these would ensure fairness and industrial disharmony.

The statement also asked the MoH, the GHS, Teaching Hospitals, Christian Health Association of Ghana(CHAG), Health Service Directorate of the universities and security services including the private health facilities to safeguard only licenced medical practitioners were employed.

The Association expressed delight about the heightened level of interest shown by graduates towards the practice of medical laboratory science. GNA