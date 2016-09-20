NPP: EC officials withholding IDs of our supporters

The Ashanti regional branch of the New Patriotic Party is accusing electoral commission officials in the region of unduly holding on to ID cards of its members in the ongoing Voter transfer exercise.

According to the party, it is reliably informed that ID cards of vote transfer applicants with sympathies to the NPP, are held on by the officials for no apparent reason.

Addressing a press conference in Kumasi Tuesday, the Ashanti regional secretary of the elephant family Sam Pyne said the party will insist that laws governing the voter transfer process will apply fairly across the country, with no exception.

“We believe that every regulation in the CI 94 should permeate every region in the country, Ashanti region should not be singled out. We have incidence where there is a deliberate ploy to delay the process; people go to write their names and they retain their cards and ask them to come back at different times, people fill the forms and they ask them to go and that they will call them.

“Things that are happening in the Ashanti region are not happening in other parts of the country. So if we want peace as people talk about, then justice should prevail because peace without justice is a recipe for whatever the imagination of the Ghanaian people will be. So we are telling the EC that whatever they are doing in other parts of the country should happen in the Ashanti region too,” he warned.

Source: Starrfmonline