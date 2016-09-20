Kofi Adams: Every NPP member is a liar

National Organizer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has accused members of the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP) of being at loggerheads with the truth hence their recent ‘lies’ directed at the National Democratic Congress (NDC) party.

“Every member of the NPP is a liar, from the flagbearer to every last member of the party, I will not waste my time to respond to them, ” he said.

In an interview on Accra-based on Atinka FM, Kofi Adams stated that the NPP has rejected the truth and has resorted to lies against the NDC.

According to Kofi Adams, right from the flagbearer of the NPP to the last person in the party, no one has respect for the truth and that they must not be taken seriously.

He hinted that the flag bearer of the NPP addressing party faithfuls at Kasoa in the Central Region over the weekend, alleged that he (Kofi Adams) had accused John Dramani Mahama of not contributing to the writing of the party’s 2016 manifesto.

He added that this claim by the NPP’s Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is a lie and reflective of behaviour which should not be encouraged.

Source: Atinka FM