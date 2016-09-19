Nana Addo: I will deal with NDC’s mess if I win

The Presidential candidate of the New Patriotic Party Nana Akufo-Addo has described the ruling NDC as a confused bunch of individuals governing Ghana with a confused state of mind.

According to him, claims by some leading members of the party, during their manifesto launch in Sunyani that both the NDC and the NPP have come to a common understanding of what is good for the country, betrays their confusion.

The Member of Parliament for Ningo ET Mensah in an attempt to rebuff claims that the NDC stole their manifesto ideas from the NPP, is reported to have said “great minds” think alike.

But commenting on the remark, the NPP flagbearer said it is worthy of note that the NDC acknowledges that the NPP has great ideas for the country.

“Something very interesting happened in Sunyani. The NDC went there to launch their manifesto and one of their leaders said it is not true they are copying our policy ideas but rather both parties agreed on what is good for the Ghanaian people and that is why similar ideas are coming up.

“We thank God, they now acknowledge that we have very good ideas for Ghana. But if they are confused and lack clarity on a simple matter like the source of ideas of their manifesto why will they not be running this country in such a confused manner? Our government will deal with all the problems their confused government has brought to us to put Ghana in a better state as a country moving forward,” Akufo-Addo told a rally at Kasoa in the Central region Sunday.

