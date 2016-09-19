Lord Kenya: Celebrities must have counselors

Evangelist Lord Kenya has recommended that every celebrity gets a counselor who will guide them and also keep them in check with regards to how they manage their stardom.

According to him, some celebrities go wayward because there is nobody to correct them when they go wrong.

Speaking on Music Box on Hitz FM, the man of God said that celebrities are normally persuaded by some praise singers to think that they are demi-gods.

This, according to the former Hiplife heavy-weight champion causes them to lose sight of the fact that they are human beings who have been elevated by God.

“When you attain stardom to some level, you begin to feel that the whole word belongs to you, so you need someone you revere so much to advise you at that point in order not to go astray”, he said.

He explained that even powerful people like the Biblical David had counselors who directed them on issues that arose during in their lives and that contributed to their successes.

The one-time fastest rapper in Ghana continued that the self-egoism that sometimes befalls celebrities which mostly lead to their destruction are caused by people he described as ‘cupboard lovers’ – friends who always come close to you because you have enough financial resources for them to feed on.

Abraham Philip Akpor Kojo Kenya as he is originally called hinted that these celebrities who see themselves above all others due to the continuous false assumption given them by their fans are mostly neglected by their fair-weather friends who used to follow them at the peak of their stardom when their carrier takes a nose dive.

The ‘Sika Baa’ hit maker disclosed that he used to have lots of such friends around him who use to accompany him to every public function but they later turned their backs on him and that was when he realized that they were following him because of his wealth but not because they genuinely liked him.

He therefore, cautioned the current crop of celebrities to be wary of such people and learn from mistakes of their predecessors so that they will not fall for their praise.

