Ghana-Russia agree on Nuclear Energy cooperation

The Ghana-Russia Permanent Joint Commission for Cooperation (PJCC), has welcomed the agreement on cooperation in the field of the use of nuclear energy for peaceful purposes signed on June 2, 2015, in Moscow.

The PJCC also established the Joint Coordination Committee of Experts, Dr Emmanuel Bombande, Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, announced this at a news conference in Accra.

He noted the significance of nuclear energy to Ghana’s development, and said it was recommended that the Joint Coordination Committee intensifies its work and speed up the process of concluding the Project Development Agreement.

This would result in the construction of a Nuclear Power Plant and the Centre for Nuclear Science and Technology in Ghana.

“Ghana and Russia have agreed on the necessity to prepare and conclude an agreement between our governments on a visa-free regime for holders of service and diplomatic passport,” he added.

He said the two sides also confirmed mutual interest in the expansion of cooperation in education and science.

Russia has indicated its willingness to create a favourable condition for the study of the Russian language in Ghana using modern telecommunication technologies.

The Russian delegation is in the country for the second session of the PJCC to explore investment and partnership opportunities of both countries.

Dr Bombande said at the end of the three-day session, having noted the significant potential existing for the development of long-term and mutually beneficial business cooperation between the two countries, they have seen the need to revitalise and strengthen cooperation in the industrial arena.

Some of the specific areas of interest shown by the Russian companies are aviation, construction of infrastructure, energy, geological exploration and mineral resources, and healthcare.

The Deputy Minister stated that Ghana and Russia have deemed it prudent to increase support to the Chambers of Commerce and Industry of their countries to facilitate information exchanges and dissemination organisation of business missions and participation in trade fairs and exhibitions in each other’s country.

“I am confident that following through with the implementation of the conclusions reached at this session will propel the existing bilateral cooperation…to heights closer to the much desired levels of stronger economic ties.

“Hence, I entreat us all to get work and make it happen for the mutual benefit of our peoples,” he said.

Mr Evgeny A. Kiselev, Deputy Minister for Natural Resources and Environment of the Russian Federation and Head of the Federal Agency on Exploration of Mineral Resources, pledged the commitment of Russia to intensify efforts to realize the protocol in future.

He also commended the technocrats from both sides who made the signing of the protocol a success.

The session focused on various field of cooperation including agriculture and agro-processing, healthcare, oil and gas, energy, security, industry and manufacturing, mining exploration, science and technology, housing, construction and infrastructural projects, energy generation, transportation, ICT, Immigration and education. GNA