What is happening in the camp of the empty braggarts?

By Dr. Michael J.K. Bokor

Thursday, Sept. 15, 2016

Folks, at a time that one expects the NPP camp to be on its feet to campaign with cogent messages to win voter support, happenings indicate that the house in a shambles—of course, it has been messed up since Akufo-Addo took over from Kufuor.

But what is happening now suggests that a lot more broiling that has the potential to worsen the plight of the party. The latest from the camp of the party in Akufo-Addo’s own backyard of Abuakwa is interesting for all that it portends or portrays. (“NPP Deputy Women’s Organizer resigns to campaign for the NDC”): “The Deputy Constituency Women Organizer in the Abuakwa North Constituency of the Eastern Region, Patience Koranteng (popularly known as Adwoa Krobo), has resigned her post to join the camp of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) parliamentary candidate, Ambassador Victor Smith. Her move came barely a fortnight after the constituency treasurer, Akosua Sarpomaa, had resigned her post to join the NDC.

“… It is… gathered that some constituency executives of the party are averse to the candidature of the current Member of Parliament (MP) Gifty Twum Ampofo, hence the recent spate of resignations.” (See http://www.ghanaweb.com/GhanaHomePage/NewsArchive/NPP-Deputy-Women-s-Organizer-resigns-to-campaign-for-NDC-469862).

I won’t say “Hmmmmm” here but rather “Oyiwa!” (“Here you are!”). Who follows next?

All these moves may not necessarily or automatically win that Parliamentary seat for the NDC, knowing very well the political history/culture of voters there; but it speaks volumes to suggest that all is not well with the elephant family there. As many as will tilt toward the NDC, especially in voting for its Presidential Candidate, will be adding value to his standing. The more votes, the merrier!!

Beyond that, the resignation of these local NPP organizers raises serious questions as to whether the NPP is really what Akufo-Addo and his backers have been portraying it. Defections of this sort aren’t strange in politics, but coming at this time that the NPP is not sure of how to engage the electorate in any meaningful issue-based interactions, this Abuakwa North one stands tall for all that it implies. Don’t tell me that those resigning have been influenced (bribed) by the NDC. It won’t fly.

Meantime, more giddiness is evident at the party’s front nationally. Things are falling apart really fast, especially after the NDC has jolted the NPP with highlights of its manifesto, which itself is to be launched this Saturday. Two main camps in the party are clashing in their reaction to the NDC’s move.

From one angle, Nana Akomea (Communications Director) is leading the party’s “attack dogs” to condemn the NDC for stealing their party’s manifesto and over its campaign promises (See “NPP blasts Mahama over wild campaign promises” at http://www.ghanaweb.com/GhanaHomePage/NewsArchive/NPP-blasts-Mahama-over-wild-campaign-promises-469962).

Then, the second group, being spoken for by Kennedy Agyapong says the exsact opposite (See “NDC didn’t steal NPP’s ideas – Kennedy Agyepong” at http://www.ghanaweb.com/GhanaHomePage/NewsArchive/NDC-didn-t-steal-NPP-s-ideas-Kennedy-Agyepong-469976).

So, which is which now? At this point, “confusion no ay3 basssaaaa”. Meantime, none of them is telling us anything about their own manifesto. Do they even have any manifesto at all? Instead of talking so much and winning nobody’s sympathy or support (because they are not making any sense with their effusions), why don’t these NPP people just come out with their own manifesto highlights and leave things for Ghanaians to compare and contrast? Insulting President Mahama won’t solve their credibility problem. Neither will scaremongering do.

I shall return…

