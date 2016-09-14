WAEC withholds BECE results of 321 schools

The entire results of candidates from 321 schools that wrote this year’s Basic Education Certificate Examination have been withheld by the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) for alleged examinations irregularities.

The results would only be released after the Council has concluded its investigations into the irregularities. A statement signed by Head of Public Affairs at WAEC, Mrs. Agnes Teye-Cudjoe noted that some candidates had their entire results cancelled while some had their subjects cancelled for engaging in examination malpractice.

“Following the conclusion of investigations into cases of examination malpractice detected during the conduct of the examination: One hundred and eighty-eight (188) candidates had their subject results cancelled.

Twenty two (22) candidates had their entire results cancelled for bringing mobile phones to the examination hall and receiving external assistance.” A total of 460,930 candidates made up of 239,898 males and 221,031 females sat for the examination.

This figure is 5.25% higher than that of the previous year. The candidates were from a total of 14,267 schools and the examination was administered at 1,598 centres. Out of those who initially registered for the examination, 3,281 (0.7% ) of candidates were absent, the statement said.

The Council revealed that with the help of Item Differentia Profile (IDP) software, candidates from 1,025 schools who were identified to have cheated had the relevant subject results cancelled.

