Man burnt to death at Ayigya

A man in his 60s has reportedly been burnt to death at Nyame Na Aye, a community near Ayigya a suburb of the Kumasi Metropolis after an LPG gas cylinder explosion.

The identity of the deceased is not immediately known, but Ultimate FM’s Isaac Justice Bediako reports that several rooms in the house were also gutted by the fire resulting in the loss of property estimated at several thousands of Ghana cedis.

The incident which occurred on Tuesday night at about 8pm according to one Isaac Amoah an eyewitness, gave fire fighters a hectic time before they were able to douse the inferno with the support of local residents.

According to him, the body of the deceased person has been deposited at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) pending autopsy

More soon….

Source: ultimatefmonline