I’ve done water project in Kyebi – Mahama tells Akufo-Addo

President John Mahama has slammed Flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Nana Akufo-Addo for playing cheap politics with the water situation at Damongo in the Northern region.

According to him, had he not been a selfless leader, he would not have done the Kyebi Water system which is in Nana Akufo-Addo’s hometown when Damongo which is his backyard lacks adequate water.

The overlord of Gonjaland, Yagbon Wura Tuntumba Bore Essa I, told the NPP Flagbearer when he called on him at his Palace during tour of the Northern Region that the major concern of his people is the lack of potable drinking water.

He said residents of Damongo have been faced with the situation for years, and appealed to Nana Akufo-Addo that “when Ghanaians give you their mandate, our request to you is that you help solve this problem of unavailability of water.”

Supporters of the NPP were excited at the Chief’s comment as it was seen by many as an indictment on President John Mahama as he has failed to give his people one of the basic necessities of life.

But speaking during the presentation of highlights of the NDC election 2016 Manifesto in Accra, Tuesday night, President Mahama stated that he is not driven by parochial interest when in the provision of developmental projects across the country.

“I heard someone doing politics with the Damongo water situation, If were not selfless, I would have done the Kyebi water project when Damongo needs water.”

He explained that the table content of the Damongo area has made the provision of potable water in the area difficult, but added that his administration remains committed to finding a solution to the area.

“So when you go to Damongo and play politics because it is my backyard without understanding what the issues are, then is just petty politicking you are doing.”

Source: kasapafmonline