NPP’s target of 80 per cent votes in Ashanti within reach

The Ashanti Regional Youth Organizer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Mr. Justin Koduah, says the party’s target of winning 80 per cent of votes in the region is within reach.

All that the members and supporters needed to do, he said, was to overcome complacency and get to work.

Ashanti, traditionally, has remained loyal to the largest opposition party – giving it 70.86 per cent of votes in the last election.

Mr. Koduah, who spoke to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Kumasi, urged the party’s faithful in this stronghold to work with renewed energy, unity of purpose and to accept to make sacrifices to steamroll it to victory.

He said the youth had embarked on a vigorous campaign across the region to win over more voters.

They would reach out to everybody with the “message of change” – move from house-to-house, community-to-community to help the people to appreciate why they should give their votes to the party.

He indicated that they were not focusing on only the floating voters but supporters of the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC), dissatisfied with the performance of the Mahama Administration.

Mr. Koduah said a government of the NPP led by Nana Addo Dankwah Akufo-Addo would transparently and efficiently manage the nation’s resources to end the widespread economic suffering.

He cited growing joblessness, high utility tariffs and taxes and erratic power supply and said this could not continue.

Voters have the opportunity to vote down the NDC to restore the economy to the path of growth, lift the people out of poverty – to transform their living conditions.

He invited all the key stakeholders to accept to play it fair to ensure a clean and credible election.