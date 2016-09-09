Man jailed 6-years for having sex with his daughter

Abubakar Bediako, a father of five, was on Thursday sentenced to four years imprisonment for having sex with his 16 year old daughter at Olebu near Amasaman in Accra.

The 36 year old driver pleaded guilty to the charge of incest.

The court convicted him on his own plea.

However the sentence was greeted with tears from the convict, his first daughter whom he defiled, and his wife as he was whisked away.

The court, presided over by Mrs Ruby Naa Akweley Quaison, handed down the minimum sentence on the convict.

The victim, who got pregnant as a result of the act, has however lost the pregnancy, the Ghana News Agency has gathered.

Prosecuting, Detective Inspector Kofi Atimbire said the complainant, mother of the victim, is a cleaner residing at Olebu, near Amasaman. The convict is married to the complainant and they have five children including the victim.

Detective Inspector Atimbire said on June 29, this year, the complainant detected that the victim’s menses had delayed so she conducted a pregnancy test which revealed that the victim was three months pregnant.

When the complainant quizzed the victim, she disclosed that it was her father who impregnated her and that the accused started having sex with her since November last year.

According to the prosecutor the accused had sex with her anytime the complainant went on night duties.

The complainant reported the matter to the police and Bediako was nabbed on August 4 and he was cautioned. Bediako has admitted the offence. GNA