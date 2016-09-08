Veep tasks NDC Regional Task Force win more seats

Vice President Kwesi Amissah-Arthur has called on the Northern Regional NDC Campaign Task Force to win back the parliamentary seats they lost in the 2012 elections.

He said out of the 31 seats in the region the NDC won 20 and urged the Task Force to work in unison to enable them annex the rest of the 11 seats.

Vice President Amissah-Arthur was speaking at the inauguration of a 13-member Northern Regional Campaign Task Force at Mole in the Gonja West District of the Northern Region.

Alhaji Mohammed Muniru Limuna, Minister of Food and Agriculture, who was appointed the Coordinator of the Northern Regional Campaign Task Force, said the team would work together to canvas for votes for the party in region.

Vice President Amissah-Arthur said among all the presidential candidates, President John Dramani Mahama stands tall looking at how he has been able to overcome the numerous challenges that have confronted the nation during his tenure.

He said President Mahama’s track record in terms of development put him ahead of the other candidates in the December 7 elections.

He urged the Task Force to guard against complacency and work in unison to ensure total victory for the party.

Vice President Amissah-Arthur said President John Mahama combines hope and youthful energy as well as experience of office to lead Ghana to the future.

He said politipolitical campaigns are important in the life of every country and this determines what the future generations are to gain.

He said the Campaign Task Force shows the best of the party’s material and experience to ensure victory in December 7 election.

Alhaji Muniru Limuna, Coordinator of Campaign Task Force, assured Vice President Amissah-Arthur of transparency and teamwork from Task Force and pledged to deliver on their responsibilities.

He also assured Vice President Amissah-Arthur that the team would deliver all the 31 constituencies within the region to the NDC in the December elections.

Later, Vice President Amissah-Arthur attended a mini rally at Damongo station to campaign for President John Mahama to be re-elcted for another four year mandate.

He said the government has already laid a solid foundation in terms development and infrastructure and that the next administration of President Mahama is to create jobs for the youth.

He also introduced the NDC’s parliamentary candidate for Damongo, Mr Adams Mutawakilu to the crowd. GNA