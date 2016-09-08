UN has high expectation for Ghana’s EC

The United Nations has high expectation for Ghana’s Electoral Commission (EC) to deliver another peaceful and transparent election on December 7.

Dr Christine Evans-Klock, the United Nations Resident Coordinator in Ghana, said Ghana’s track record of peaceful elections and strength of its institutions are important assets for the country.

She said there is high expectations and confidence in the capability of the state institutions such as the EC, the National and Regional Peace Councils, the Judiciary and the security services to support transparent, efficient and peaceful elections.

“And as treasured assets, these institutions are not to be taken for granted. There is no complacency, but continued appreciation and support for their work,” Dr Evans-Klock stated at a Colloquium on Peaceful Elections in Ghana.

“These institutions and this reputation are too precious for Ghana’s continued development and prosperity, and for Ghana’s influence internationally, to be taken for granted,” she added.

The colloquium on the theme: “Reducing the Incidence of Violence in Election 2016 and Beyond,” was organised by the Kofi Annan International Peacekeeping Training Centre (KAIPTC), in collaboration with STAR-Ghana and the Multimedia Group.

Dr Evans-Klock noted that the series of effective and peaceful elections had contributed to Ghana’s international reputation.

She said regional organisations such as ECOWAS and the African Union have shared good practices from Ghana with other countries, and bolstering national election observation and this year the country would give witness to another success.

She said the UN recognises Ghana’s 20 years of election experience and the public commitments of civil society, political parties, the media and the institutions of justice, law enforcement, and elections to continue that record through peaceful conduct of the upcoming national election and the resolution of their differences through peaceful, lawful means.

She said experience across the globe motivated Heads of States to embed peace, effective institutions, and access to justice, and human rights as the bedrock of the global community’s commitments in the Sustainable Agenda 2030.

“To achieve national ambitions within this global agenda for social, economic and environmental development, countries must first build peace – as a culture, through the rule of law, and through institutions for conflict resolution, inclusiveness, governance and accountability,” she said.

She said the ongoing discussion on preventing and overcoming electoral violence indicates that there is commitment, vigilance and that there is no complacency towards the organisation of a credible general election on December 7. GNA