T.B Joshua told me I would lose NPP primary

T.B Joshua told me I would lose NPP primaryFormer Minister of Information in the erstwhile Kufour administration, Stephen Asamoah Boateng has revealed that he knew he would lose the NPP Presidential primary way ahead of the contest.

According to him, popular Nigerian prophet, T.B Joshua who is his spiritual father told him defeat was staring at him but he still decided to go into the race.

Mr Asamoah Boateng aka Asabee in 2014 picked nominaton forms to compete for the Flag bearer slot of the party and was confident that he’ll be part of the five candidates to contest the party’s presidential primary slated for October 18, 2014.

The congress will whittle down the number of aspirants from seven to five in accordance with the NPP constitution.

He contested with the likes of the current NPP Flagbearer, Nana Akufo Addo, former Presidential candidate hopeful, Alan Kyerematen Trade and Industry Minister, Dr. Kofi Konadu Apraku, MP for Asuogyaman, Kofi Osei Ameyaw, MP for Mampong, Francis Addai Nimoh and current second Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Joe Ghartey.

But at the end of the contest, he failed to make the final five.

Speaking to Bola Ray on Starr FM, Hon. Asamoah Boateng stated that though the man of God foretold him the outcome of the elections, he had to contest to make a mark.

“I will tell you what T.B Joshua said, he told me I will lose. But I told him I’ve got to start…I’ve got to put my feet there and that I had to graduate from parliamentary. I gave him examples of how Kufour came to where he is and Nana Addo as well. He told me Nana Addo will win because the party people had already made up their minds and that they will go for him.

According to him, being second on the ballot paper for the party’s special congress makes him an automatic choice of the delegates.

