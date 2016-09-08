Let’s use festivals to mobilise resources for development – MP

Mr Kwame Agbodza, Member of Parliament (MP) for Adaklu, has appealed to communities in the district to use their festivals to mobilize both human and material resources for development.

He said festivals should not only remind us of our rich cultural heritage but should serve as a platform for the exchange of ideas and programmes for the development and well-being of the people.

Mr Agbodza made the appeal when he addressed the grand durbar of the chiefs and people of Adaklu Kodzobi in the Adaklu District to climax their week-long Bliza (corn festival).

The festival which was instituted 34 years ago by the people to give thanks to God for a bumper corn harvest that ended the 1983 famine was on the theme: “Education and Human Resource Development- Key to Wealth Creation”.

Mr Agbodza appealed to the people especially the youth to maintain the peace and unity prevailing in the district adding that “peace is the unfettered road that leads to development and progress”.

He said the theme of the festival was very unique as the eradication of hunger, disease and poverty and the creation of wealth could be achieved only through education and urged parents to see education as the only legacy they could bequeath their children.

Mr Emmanuel Sky Ganaku, Adaklu District Chief Executive, said a number of Community-based Health Planning and Services (CHPS) compounds in the district including the one at Adaklu Kodzobi were being upgraded to health centres.

He said 72 kilometres of road network in the district and a number of link roads were being upgraded and under construction.

Mr Ganaku appealed to communities in the district to initiate their own development programmes to complement that of the Assembly.

Togbe Dzegblade IV, Chief of Adaklu Kodzobi thanked government for the number of development projects being undertaken in the district and appealed to the authorities of the University of Health and Allied Sciences to consider adopting the Adaklu Kodzobi District Assembly Basic School as their model school because of its nearness to the university.

An amount of 9,800 Ghana cedis was realized during the appeal for funds in aid of a community centre. GNA