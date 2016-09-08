I never fought Bagbin over my wife

I never fought Bagbin over my wifeFormer Information Minister, Stephen Asamoah Boateng, aka Asabee has dismissed rumours that he fought with Majority Leader, Alban Bagbin over a lady he (Asabee) eventually married.

According to him, his wife Zuleika who was a student leader at the Ghana Institute of Journalism never had an intimate relationship with Mr Bagbin hence he couldn’t have fought the veteran politician over her.

Rumours were rife years back that there was bad blood between the two politicians over beautiful Zuleika. Media reports had it that the tension between the two got to a head resulting in a fight between the two.

However speaking to Bola Ray on Starr FM, Hon. Asamoah Boateng stated that Alban Bagbin whom he respects has been his friend of many years and couldn’t have fought him under any circumstances.

“It is not true, Alban is a friend of mine. This came in the newspapers, there was one headlines news in Daily Guide to that effect, I went to Gina Blay (Publisher of Daily Guide Newspaper), and said hey Gina you never interviewed me on this one. The problem in Ghana unfortunately…when they see somebody with a woman they think something is going on. He’s a good friend of mine, when we were in parliament Alban was holding the fort for the NDC and we used to respect him because it wasn’t easy for him at all. As I have said becuase she was a student leader at GIJ, they drifted to drifted to student leadership so people thought she was his girlfriend but it wasn’t true.”

Mr Asamoah Boateng has three lovely kids with his wife Zuleika.

Source: Kasapafmonline