Ashanti receives large quanity of education materials

Schools in the Ashanti Region have taken delivery of large quantity of teaching and learning materials to assist ensure smooth and effective academic work.

These included 29,925 teachers’ notebooks, 53,400 attendance registers, 343,000 boxes of chalk and 2,100 mono desks.

They were supplied by the Ghana Education Service (GES) and on hand to present them at a ceremony in Kumasi, was the Director-General, Mr. Jacob Kor.

He asked the school heads to make sure that these were put to judicious use to enhance performance.

He used the occasion to remind teachers to show strong commitment and passion for the job they were doing to assure the nation and the students they were teaching of a better future.

They should avoid absenteeism, lateness to school and anything unethical that could negatively affect classroom performance.

The GES Director-General encouraged all to use the appropriate channels to address any challenges facing the schools.

Mrs. Mary Owusu Akyaw, the Regional Education Director, invited all stakeholders to pull together to raise the standard of education. GNA