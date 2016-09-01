NPP executive resigns over J.B. Danquah’s murder

Madam Doris Akosua Sarpomaah Abuakwa North Constituency Treasurer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Eastern region has resigned from her post less than 100 days to the December polls.

The former constituency executive cites the death of the late Member of Parliament (MP), J. B. Danquah Adu as the reason for her decision.

According to the Constituency Communication Officer, Osei Owusu who spoke to Koforidua-based Bryte Fm, he indicated that the death of the late MP has affected Doris Akosua Sarpomaah emotionally to the extent she can no longer hold on to her leadership duties hence the need to resign.

“We therefore wish to appeal party faithful and the general public to desist from transacting with her in her former capacity”, he revealed.

Meanwhile, executives have called on members of the party in the area to remain calm as they seek an equally competent replacement ahead of the party’s resolve to secure victory at the December 7 polls.

Source: ultimatefmonline