NDC Fond of Bribing People – Rev Owusu Bempah

NDC Fond of Bribing People – Rev OwusuFounder and General Overseer of the Glorious Word Ministry International, Rev Owusu Bempah, yesterday alleged on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm that the Mahama-led National Democratic Congress government made an attempt to bribe him some time ago.

The government was, however, warned to rescind that decision since he would expose them.

“The NDC made an attempt to bribe me some time ago but they were advised not to do it because I would have exposed them. They did not come to me directly but someone warned them against the plan after deciding to come and bribe me,” he stated in support of the claim by Rev Prof Martey that some policitians attempted to bribe him with $100,000, a V8 vehicle and a promise to secure him a mansion at Trassaco Villa, to gag him from making critical comments on issues of nation concern.

“What Prof. Martey is saying is the truth. No member of the NPP has attempted to bribe me before. It is the NDC who attempted to bribe me. They are fond of doing that,” Rev Bempah maintained.

He added, “The NDC should be careful because everyone is entitled to express his or her opinion in this country. We are men of God and so if something is not going well, we have to say it as it is. If the EC is doing something that can cause mayhem, we have to talk about it but that does not mean we are supporting one political party.”

He also alleged that members of the NDC attempted to burn down his church, claiming that the decision for the act was to keep him mute from attacking and condemning their actions.

He said he had information regarding the matter and subsequently informed people living around the church to blame the NDC should they find out that his church building had been burnt down.

Rev Owusu Bempah said he had suffered attacks from the governing NDC over his prophecy that the president was going to die while in office. According to him, what disgusts him the most is the fact that some members of the party have secretly met him to give them directions on how to avert the prophecy, yet they sit on Radio to insult and malign him.

He noted that he had to mention the names of some key functionaries of the party who had come to him to direct them on what to do to avert the prophecy because some of their members attacked him.

The preacher accused the NDC of also trailing him, and cautioned those involved to desist from the act. “They should stop contracting people to follow me because I will not stop talking. I don’t hate any political party,” he stated.

When asked if he had reported to the police, he said, “I will not report to the police but I just want to let Ghanaians know what is going on. I cannot be bought with money by any political party. I will continue to criticise anyone who goes wrong, including the president.”

Source: The New Statesman