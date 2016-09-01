E/R division two league heats up

The Eastern Regional division two football league is getting interesting as the league enters it’s fifth week.

The league has been recording interesting results week after week with the fourth week not being different.

Matches played over the weekend, in zone one, saw Great Amazing FC losing by a lone goal to Real Kobo FC at home, whiles Akosombo FC beat Akro Heroes FC by two goals to nil at Akosombo.

Dream Chasers FC held the home side, Krystal Palace, to a goalless draw at Akosombo, whiles the match between Bright Stars FC and Right to Dream also ended in a goaless draw at Frankadua.

In the zone two fixtures, Eastern Rover’s held Bright Football Academy to a goalles draw at the Koforidua Sports Stadium, withPlanet FC also drawing two all with Appointed FC at Supresu.

Bingy FC lost at home by a lone goal to Top Heroes FC at Suhyen, whiles Trinity White Stars walloped Konko Methodist by four goals to zero at the Ebusa Sekeseua Junction park.

Adams FC were held one all at home by Kwamekrom Bright Stars at the Medie School Park in a zone three fixture.

Adom UTD FC were held one all at home by Densu Agya United and Young Liberty beat Champion FC by a lone goal at Adjen Kotoku.

In zone four, Sukrong United Academy defeated Vitens FC by two goals to one,whiles Young Kotoko drew goalless with Real Gold FC.

In zone five, BS Pelicans FC beat Cardiff FC one nil in an away match at Oyarif, whiles Phar Rangers FC beat Great Warriors by a lone goal at home at Akuapem Mampong.

Action Boys FC thrashed home side Gadhafi FC by three goals to one at Teiman, whiles Vision Explorers drew goalless at home with Bazooka FC at Oyarifa.

In zone six, Nkurakan All Stars won at home by two goals to one against Deportivo FC, whiles Wait and See FC drew goalless with Amanfro Vision FC at Asenema, with Score FC beating Sharp Arrows by two goals to one at the PTC Stadium.

Some of the week five fixtures scheduled for the coming weekend are, at Agomanya Odumase, Real Krobo UTD will face Akosombo FC,whiles Akro Heroes FC play Krystal Palace at Odumase Krobo.

Dream Chasers will play Right to Dream at Akosombo, whiles Akosombo UTD FC play Great Amazing FC at Akosombo all in zone one.

In zone two, Eastern Rover’s will host Appointed FC at the Koforidua Stadium whiles Trinity White Stars will play Bingy FC at Sekesewa Junction with KK Adonteng taking on Top Heroes FC at Kukurantumi. Konko Methodist play at home to Bright Football FC at Konko.

In zone three, Bright Stars FC play Nsawam UTD FC, Dobro Cosmos versus Densuegya United FC and Champions FC takes on Adams FC. Young Liberty will host Adom United FC.

In zone four, Real Gold FC take on Sukrong United Academy, with AC Milan FC taking on Young Kotoko.

In zone four “B”, Okuraseman SA will play Shanghai FC, whilst Jia Sports Academy play Asona FC.

BS Philicans FC vrs Storm Stars FC, Vision Explorers vrs Gadhafi FC, Action Boys vrs Phar Rangers FC and Bazooka FC vrs Cardiff FC .

In zone six, Interglo FC vrs Nkurakan All Stars, Deportivo FC vrs Amanfro Vision, Sharp Arrows FC vrs Joel Bouza Rangers and Score FC vrs Wait and See FC.

In zone seven, Asafo Royal FC play Susubiribi SC , Begoro FC takes on Super Sonic Stars with Vasco Da Gama hosting Asuowusu FC and Righteous FC takes on Unique FC.

Ofori Youngsters FC host Aduaman FC,with,Afosu United FC playing Believers FC whiles Kwahu Youth Academy host Birim United FC and Ultimate FC play Storm Academy in zone eight fixtures.

In zone nine , Jungles FC play Kotoku Leeds Academy, Shekinah Glory FC host Asene UTD FC ,Asuoso Ember FC play Future Stars FC and Akroso Royal FC host Shooting Stars FC.

In zone 10 , Vidaco FC play Sabula Salam , Mighty Heroe take on Denkyembour , Basco FC face Asase Tuntum and Echoes FC take on Peace UTD FC.

As at the time of going to press, the week four results from zone seven to ten were yet to be received by the Regional Football Association secretariat. GNA