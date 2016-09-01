Dumelo turns down $10million business deal

Dumelo turns down $10million business dealJohn Dumelo is treading well in order not to be in the news for the bad reason again.

The actor does not want to engage in any deal which will besmirch his image. The actor has publicly turned down a $10 million deal offered by a supposed business tycoon.

The businesswoman whose name is only known as Orupabo Miranda made the business offer on twitter asking the actor to call her if he is interested in the deal.

“@johndumelo1 gudday JM, am Miranda by name a little biz tycoon got a business deal of 10mdollar, pls Kal me if interested. 07036262918, thanks”

Surprised John Dumelo in a short statement told the woman that “Really? Sorry not interested”.

The lady’s offer to the actor via the social media platform got many lashing her.

She asked them to keep mute since they know nothing about it because the business is legal.

Source: zionfelix