Apologise To Sarah Or You’ll Know No Peace – Asamoah Gyan warned

Maverick Lawyer Dr. Maurice Ampaw has revealed that the skipper on the Black Stars Asamoah Gyan, is under a spell and will not succeed in his career until he renders a public apology to Ms Sarah Kwabla.

He demands that the Shanghai SIPG striker apologise to the family of the lady she reportedly had anal sex with before he can make any exploits in his current bleak football career.

Asamoah Gyan was lacing his boots to play for Reading FC in the English Championship this season but shockingly failed a medical test on Tuesday.

Maurice Ampaw who is counsel for Sarah Kwabla believes this could be as a result of the bad deeds of Asamoah Gyan who will continue to be haunted spiritually until he begs for his conduct.

“I played a critical role in Sarah Kwabla’s case in court. A lot of Ghanaians insulted the girl and her family in the media……..If there is a physical warfare there is also a spiritual warfare because the family is in pain. He won the media war but there is a spiritual he needs to fight. You disgraced her and she also cursed you that you will never prosper”, he said on Kumasi-based Otec Fm.

Source: Ultimate1069