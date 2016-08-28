President Mahama practising occultism? Eih, these NPP people paaa….

By Dr. Michael J.K. Bokor

Sunday, August 28, 2016

Folks, is there any particular reason why these NPP people are so misguided in their politicking? Having encouraged their serial loser, the runt Akufo-Addo, to run around like a headless chicken when defeated at Election 2012 in search of some “spiritual force” to prevail over the Supreme Court panel hearing his useless petition, they only succeeded in giving us a cacophonous refrain: “The battle is of the Lord’s…”

They sang that refrain to a fault. Akufo-Addo had overstretched himself, visiting Jerusalem and performing some weird rituals at the Wailing Wall min the mistaken belief that the God of Abraham, Jacob, and Isaac would oil his machine to put him in power.

He snuggled to the Muslim community, using every opportunity to worship with them, even as his running mate, the Chief Liar (Dr. Bawumia) took the political-religiosity to the highest and most ridiculous level, dashing from one mosque to the other and offering prayers and promises at will.

Not only that. Akufo-Addo succeeded in mobilizing JSS drop-outs and the BECE unsuccessful ones to organize prayer vigil nights, where he sought to use religion as the means to propagate his “huhudious” campaign promise of free SHS education.

Nothing but a harsh verdict came from God to doom him. His light so dimmed, what more could he gain from such manouevres?

He hasn’t changed in any way for Election 2016 as he still snuggles to the so-called “Men-of-God” who are constantly massaging his ego, predicting victory for him as they had done on previous occasions. This time, though, these wily “Men-of-God” have found a good way to do the kind of hedging that will help them save their faces when he is defeated again.

They are quick to base their prophecies on conditions. A Prophet Kobi says Akufo-Addo has to “purge” himself or lose the golden chance staring at him. The same noise has come from the loquacious empty-talker, Rev. Owusu-Bempah.

Those in the orthodox Christian churches are not left behind. The Presbyterian Church’s Rev. Mantey’s own antics are known.

Now, it is the turn of one of their own, described by Angel FM as “a Ghanaian based in the Middle East who is also the NPP branch Chairman”, revealing that Akufo-Addo is likely to lose this year’s general elections if spiritual protection and guidance are not sought for him.

According to him, the National Executive Committee (NEC) and Akufo-Addo himself are recalcitrant to prophetic messages and that if they don’t desist from that attitude, their Presidential candidate will lose again to President John Mahama, whom he says practices occultism. (See http://www.ghanaweb.com/GhanaHomePage/NewsArchive/Akufo-Addo-will-lose-if-spiritual-protection-is-not-sought-NPP-Chairman-465639).

I am not really touched by all that noise about spiritual protection for Akufo-Addo or his purging of himself. Only those going that way know why. What has he done to blacken himself and should now seek cleansing by spiritual means? I don’t know nor do I want to know.

What I know is that in the race for the Flagstaff House, nothing spiritual matters. What really matters is how the voters perceive the candidates, based on concrete evidence right in front of their eyes about the character of the candidates, their public posturing and utterances, just anything that constitutes the personality and vision of the candidates seeking the highest office of the land.

Those wrapping everything up and narrowing it down to the spiritual realm are lost. God won’t determine Akufo-Addo’s fate. He won’t even speak to the voters in the polling booth. It is the voters who will make their electoral decisions, based on what they know about the candidates and what they expect from or of them.

Beyond this point lies the real problem for the NPP people, particularly the rush to paint President Mahama black as an occultist. Where is that madness coming from? President Mahama practising occultism? Where, when, and how? Before becoming Ghana’s President or thereafter? What for?

Folks, no need to crack our heads or rack our brains about such wild and useless allegations. The Nkrumah haters constituting the United Party (“Mate me Ho”) blackened him with the “Kankan Nyame” nonsense and that he was sacrificing human beings to sustain himself in power.

They did so to Jerry Rawlings too when Kufuor surrounded himself with the Methodist Bishop (senile and politically vindictive Rev. Samuel Asante-Antwi, the self-righteous Mensa Otabil, and many others) who advised him not to settle at the Osu Castle because Rawlings had desecrated it. That was why they got Kufuor to bring them to the Osu Castle to perform ceremonies intended to exorcise the evil spirits that they accused Rawlings of planting there.

Folks, that charade turned out to be a smokescreen behind which Kufuor hid to steal Ghana’s 41 million Cedis for the renovation of his private residence in the Accra Airport Residential Area. It was a ploy used to fleece Ghana, especially when the late Jake Obetsebi-Lamptey (who, I hope, is languishing in the hottest place in hell reserved for perfidious characters like him) used his position as the Minister of Presidential Affairs to award contracts worth over one billion Cedis at the time for the renovation of the Osu Castle.

Folks, I am not at all amazed that these NPP people are so pregnant with wiliness, especially at a time that they cannot tell Ghanaians what their manifesto for national development is. Thus, throwing mud at President Mahama remains their trump-card.

Here is my stance. If it is occultism that will retain President Mahama in office and send these NPP rogue politicians further into the political wilderness in our time, I will encourage him to mobilize all resources to intensify it to the full. Let their god continue to mislead them as the occultist prevails in the affairs of Ghana. Such doomed, empty braggarts have no place in any voter’s heart, mind, or right thumb.

I shall return…

