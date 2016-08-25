Mahama’s government tops corruption list – Nana Konadu

Presidential candidate of the National Democratic Party (NDP), Nana Konadu Agyeman Rawlings has launched a scathing attack on President John Mahama’s government, describing it as the epitome of corruption.

This, according to her, has led to tumbling of the Ghanaian economy.

“At first we thought ex-President Kufuor’s administration was topping the list but with the rise in corrupt practices which have led to severe poverty, there is no doubt that this government tops the list.

“Businesses have collapsed and there is total hardship and poverty all over the place which has come about due to corrupt practices on the part of the present NDC government,” the former first lady said during an interview on Hello FM in Kumasi.

Mrs. Rawlings added “the present NDC administration is stealing like nobody’s business” and mismanagement and corruption were minimal during her husband’s era.

She thus called on electorates to reject the NDC and Mahama in the forthcoming elections to be held this 7th of December.

Also, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has joined the crusade by the NDP’s flagbearer.

Its acting General Secretary, John Boadu speaking in an interview with pro-NPP newspaper, Daily Statesman Wednesday said Mahama is not the right person “for our country at this moment that corruption and naked looting of the national coffers have been allowed to reach unassailable heights.”

However, Mahama earlier this year stated that unlike his predecessors, his administration is fighting the canker head-on.

“I have the political will to fight corruption,” he told the BBC in May this year.

“I have expressed the political will and I have said that if corruption is brought to my attention I will let the appropriate organisation investigate it and if we find evidence that somebody has been corrupt we will deal with them. And that’s why you have cases taking place under my government that have been investigated.

“It would not have been the same in previous regimes. There have been previous regimes where the leader; people have said that they will not investigate corruption and bring down their government. I have not taken that attitude; I have said if allegations are made we will investigate them and those found culpable will be dealt with,” he added.

Source: Starrfmonline