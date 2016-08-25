Mahama has destroyed Mills’ legacy – NPP

President John Mahama has destroyed the legacy of late President John Mahama, acting General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party has said at a press conference.

“John Mahama … portrayed himself as a nice man but after destroying the legacy the late president left him in 2012 and watching helplessly power slipping through his reckless, incompetent, corrupt and insensitive hands, President Mahama is now showing his true colours,” Mr John Boadu told journalists on Thursday, 25 August.

According to the NPP, the President speaks on campaign platforms as if he is possessed.

The NPP’s comment is in reaction to the personality attacks Mr Mahama has been hurling lately at Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, the presidential nominee of the NPP.

Mr Mahama has described the NPP flag bearer as a “dictator” and a “dangerous” political figure in the country. He also said the three-time flag bearer of the NPP is very “divisive” and also sleeps during his campaign tours, therefore, fails to see the development projects undertaken by the government.

But Mr Boadu said: “Insults will not create jobs or fix the economy Mr President. Since officially launching [its] campaign in Cape Coast recently, the National Democratic Congress, led by President John Dramani Mahama, has made it clear how they intend to wage their campaign.

“After eight straight years in office and seeking to extend it to 12 years if elected this December…the NDC intends to once again prosecute a campaign of lies and insults against Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

“The attacks, much to our bemusement, are being led by the commander-in-chief himself, our president. It is said that if you want to know the true colour of a person, see how he behaves when under pressure. …President Mahama is now showing his true colours. Rather than addressing the myriad problems the country is facing, he has reduced his bid for re-election to manifesto of lies and insults against Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

“The president is talking as if he is possessed. He is using words as if he is seeing things [in duplicate]. First, he insults Nana Addo for daring to re-echo the cries of the Western Region over the bad state of their roads, then he dares accuse Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, [who is] one of the foremost champions in the struggle against military dictatorship and for democracy and freedoms, as a dictator.”

