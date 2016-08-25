Koku Anyidoho: I dreamt Akufo-Addo was President

The deputy General Secretary of the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC), Koku Anyidoho says he dreamt opposition leader, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo had become the President of Ghana.

According to him, he saw outspoken Member of Parliament (MP) for Ablekuma Central, Mrs. Ursula Owusu Ekuful by his side as the first lady instead of his wife, Rebecca Akufo-Addo.

Those who made up Nana Akufo-Addo’s Cabinet, he said, were maverick Assin Central MP, Kennedy Agyapong as the National Security Advisor, Abuakwa South MP, Samuel Atta Akyea.as the Attorney General, Gabby Otchere-Darko as the Interior Minister and Nana Asante Bedietuo as an Independent Prosecutor.

Koku Anyidoho speaking at the launch of the Greater Accra campaign task force of the NDC Thursday said the ‘scary’ nature of such a dream, he said caused him to wake up. He continued that he could no longer sleep again after the dream.

The NPP Deputy scribe said he prayed to God not to allow such a dream come to pass as Ghana would be doomed if Nana Addo becomes President with a ‘pathological liar’ like Dr. Bawumia as his vice.

“As for Bawumia he is so clueless, a fine gentleman schooled by the help of the NDC, you allow the NPP to come and mislead you and now you have become the master of lies.”

Koku Anyidoho urged Ghanaians not to mortgage the future of Ghana by voting for Nana Akufo-Addo-led NPP ahead of the December 7 general elections.

Source: adomonline