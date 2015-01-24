Nana Konadu: ‘My parents funded my children’s education not Rawlings’

Nana Konadu Agyeman Rawlings has revealed that she had to rely on her parents and friends to fund the education of her children while she was still the First Lady of Ghana.

“Even in office I wasn’t earning any income, I was lecturing outside and I was making some money but I put all the money into women empowerment programmes because the government was not giving me one cedi for what I was doing”.

“There was so much politicking about my husband giving me money, no he didn’t, I have told this story before,” the former first lady said in an interview on ETV.

The founder of the 31st December Women’s Movement added that she had no choice than to rely on her parents because her husband, ex-President Rawlings rejected his salary from the state.

“He was not earning an income,” Nana Konadu told Bismark Brown of ETV Friday January 23. She added “No, he wasn’t taking it…I’m telling you. Maybe you should call him here and ask him.”

“Can I say who was helping me to take care of my [children]? My parents, my parents were helping me take care of my children”.

