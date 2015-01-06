American University Confers Honorary Doctorate on Ashanti Regional Minister

California-based Barkley University in the United States (US) has conferred an honorary Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) degree on the Ashanti Regional Minister, Mr. Samuel Sarpong, for his selfless and dedicated service to Ghana’s socio-economic development.

On hand to present him with the honour was Bishop Professor Prince Hampel, Council Member of the University, who reminded those in leadership to work hard to bring progress to the people.

He said they should put the welfare and general good of the society ahead of any other consideration.

The University in an accompanying citation eulogized Mr. Sarpong for his creditable and distinguished performance in public office.

It made reference to his time at the then Serious Fraud Office (SFO), now Economic and Organized Crime Office (EOCO) and his political life and hailed him for his admirable conduct.

Dr. Divine Gabriel Brefo, an affiliate member of the university, said the institution had seen from afar his significant contribution to the progress of society and decided to recognize him for that.

The world, he said, had become a global village and as such the good work of every individual had an impact not only on his community, but the world at large.

Mr. Sarpong could not hide his joy and said the honour had come as a surprise to him because he never thought such a renowned international university had closely monitored his performance.

He said the award could only re-energize him to do more in his service to the people and nation. GNA