CEO of uniBank Ghana receives award

Mr Felix Nyarko-Pong, Chief Executive Officer of uniBank Ghana Limited, was on Thursday awarded the Africa Prize for Transformational Leadership as the “Man of the year and Most Outstanding CEO in Ghana, 2012”.

The Global Center for Transformational Leadership, a non-governmental organisation specialised in leadership training, coaching and mentoring, conferred the award on Mr Nyarko-Pong for exceptional leadership “which is beyond imagination”.

For his prize, Mr Nyarko-Pong received a certificate of achievement and a citation part of which read; “For your distinguished career that has brought great transformation to organisations. For your admirable leadership qualities and sense of duty and responsibility that have brought massive upswing, positive evolution, immense progress enrichment and tangible actualisation of goals of the organisation you lead…”

The Revered Dr Godwin P. Davids, Chairman of the Global Center, described Mr Nyarko-Pong as a man who had led uniBank in the past years to render invaluable services to support many institutions to stand on their feet, especially faith-based institutions with devoted and huge resources to enable them to fully discharge their obligations.

Rev. Davids said the CEO of uniBank, with his unique and exceptional qualities, had also led the bank to be more committed to their social responsibilities much more exceptionally.

UniBank had also provided avenues for many faith-based institutions in the country to expand their activities and operations to cover remote areas within all the regions of Ghana, he said.

Mr Nyarko-Pong, who has 26 years international and local experience in banking and finance with the responsibility of ensuring that uniBank attained its stated commercial, operational, risk and financial goals, thanked Global Center for the acknowledgement and the honour.

“I feel personally humbled and this is the first time I am struggling for words to express myself. This honour is just by the Grace of God. I dedicate the award to our customers who have helped us achieve this feat and to God as well,” Mr Nyarko-Pong said.

He said the award carried much value and bestowed a greater responsibility on him and uniBank to aspire to work and provide quality services to their customers.

“This award is strengthening the image of the bank and it should translate in attracting more customers,” Mr Nyarko-Pong said.

The Global Center is an independent, non-political and not tied to any religious, cultural or social entity. It has a sole purpose of promoting effective and responsible leadership in all fields of endeavour in Africa and beyond. GNA