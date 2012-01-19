Nollywood Movie Star Tonto Dikeh: Fears for failure, Starts off Music Career with Kas Beat!

Top Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh, a graduate of Petro-Chemical Engineering from University of Science and Technology, Port Harcourt, Nigeria is no doubt one of the most talented and hottest actresses in the Nigerian movie scene. This pretty and adorable movie star got her first break through a reality T.V show “The Next Movie Star” in 2005, emerging as the first runner up.

Tonto is a free spirit and one of the most controversial Nollywood stars at the moment because of her intriguing lifestyle and personality. In a recent interview with iROKTV, Tonto Dikeh talks about how she has taken a front seat in her acting career, taking on more challenging roles. She has the philosophy that she can take on anything, as according to her “no role has not been played”; she would rather not be stereotyped, as she avoids carrying on the same character to another movie set. This is the secret of her acting career and why she still remains relevant in Nollywood today.

Aside from being an amazing actress, this multi-talented diva also owns an Automobile Company which is not her major focus.

Tonto Dikeh recently made a bold move by signing with Kas Beat Records, as she makes a foray into the music industry. She says she decided to sign with Kas Beats because of her strive for excellence and her fear of failure. According to her,” most of my counterparts that have ventured into music have failed; people like Genevieve Nnaji and Omotola Jalade-Ekehinde would probably make better music if they came into the industry now”. Tonto Dikeh hopes to be successful in her music career and wow her fans.

Tonto on a lighter note speaks on the love of her life; she blushes as she talks about him, saying “I love him to death”.

Source: iROKTV