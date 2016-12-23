Top Story
-
Ghana legend and ex-teammate of Franz Beckenbauer denied coaching jobFormer Ghana Football legend Abdul Razak, has revealed in an interview with US based Qibla Fm that he has been ... Read More »
-
I shall be a unifier – Nana Akufo-Addo
-
Akufo-Addo: I will be president for all
-
Nana Akufo Addo is Ghana’s President-elect
-
President Mahama concedes, calls Nana-Akufo
Latest news
-
I shall be a unifier – Nana Akufo-AddoThe President-elect, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, on Thursday assured the people of Bawku that he would, at all times, advocate strong bond among the citizenry and remain a unifying pillar of the nation Read More »
-
NPP unhappy with “injury time” loan approvals
-
Pastor accused of having sex with mentally ill woman
-
Ghana ranked 53rd in latest FIFA ranking
-
Nana Addo confirms Alan to serve as Trade Minister
Politics
-
Commonwealth Observer Group commends GhanaThe Chair of the Commonwealth Observer Group (COG) to Ghana, Mr. Thabo Mbeki, says by bringing the 2016 elections to a successful end, Ghana would again serve as an inspiration and beacon for the rising tide of democracy through the Commonwealth Read More »
-
Western Regional Minister loses Parliamentary seat
-
Two NDC die-hard Central Region seats fall for NPP
-
President Mahama’s concession speech -Full Text
-
Certified Parliamentary results from 12 constituencies
Sports
-
Ghana legend and ex-teammate of Franz Beckenbauer denied coaching jobFormer Ghana Football legend Abdul Razak, has revealed in an interview with US based Qibla Fm that he has been ... Read More »
-
Beckenbauer breaks silence to deny World Cup “bribe”
-
GFA denies AFCON budget report
-
Ghana ranked 53rd in latest FIFA ranking
-
RB Leipzig agree deal to buy stadium
Entertainment
-
Nollywood actor Hanks Anuku picks NPP to win 2016 electionNollywood actor Hanks Anuku has disclosed that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) will win the 2016 general elections Read More »
-
Actress Yvonne Nelson promotes education
-
I will win 2017 VGMA artiste of the year – Mzvee
-
My beef with Sarkodie has given me more visibility – M-anifest
-
Lucky Mensah: I was not at NDC rally
Business
-
African Legal Support Facility to run African Legal Mining project soonThe African Legal Support Facility (ALSF) would in 2017 take over the operations of the African Mining Legislation Atlas (AMLA,) a World Bank initiated project Read More »
-
Access Bank lists on Ghana Stock Exchange
-
GCB disbuses GH¢ 23 Million to 900 SMEs
-
GRA accrues billions through deployment of database software
-
One of the Seven Wonders of the World comes to Ethiopian Network
Crime
-
Pastor accused of having sex with mentally ill womanA 56-year old prophet, David Holland , accused of having sex with a 24-year old imbecile on two occasions at ... Read More »
-
Mason remanded over defilement
-
Bishop Obinim: Physical abuse charge against me senseless
-
Court discharges mason for want of prosecution
-
Labourer jailed 15 years for Defilement
Education
-
Provisional results of private WASSCE candidates ouThe West African Examination Council (WAEC) has released the provisional results of 128, 707 candidates who took the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) for private candidates, in 2016 Read More »
-
Accra Technical University welcomes 4,528 fresh students
-
Australian Ambassador visits B-BOVID’s school garden project
-
Actress Yvonne Nelson promotes education
-
WAEC withholds BECE results of 321 schools
World
-
Explosion at Mexico fireworks market kills at least 29At least nine people were killed and dozens more were hurt Tuesday when an explosion went off at a fireworks market in central Mexico Read More »
-
Israel’s Netanyahu under fire for comparing his plight to settlers
-
Putin postpones major press conference to mourn slain ambassador
-
African Court elects new President
-
Singer Emmanuel Jal calls for South Sudan leaders to step down
Science & Technology
-
GIFEC installs VSAT Satellite Hub to aid remote areasThe Ghana Investment Fund for Electronic Communications (GIFEC) in partnership with Dizengoff Ghana Limited, has installed a VSAT Satellite Hub ... Read More »
-
Ghana’s cassava in demand for commercial and industrial use
-
CSIR releases hybrid cassava varieties in Jomoro
-
Ghana, Nigeria to collaborate on West Africa’s energy challenges – Scientist
-
Ghana chooses climate change ambassador ahead of Paris conference
Opinions
-
It’s high time Ghana called for the removal of this British High Commissioner called Jon BenjaminBy Dr. Michael J.K. Bokor Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016 Folks, it is no secret that officials representing their countries’ ... Read More »
-
Total electoral annihilation of ndc; the narrative
-
NPP IS CRITICAL WITH THE TRUTH, HENCE DOWNPLAYING INFRASTRUCTURE
-
Election 2016 has begun: Disturbing matters arising
-
The NPP believes only what its own agenda reveals to it